Indian smartphone market witnessed double-digit growth in Q3 2020: Report

The Indian smartphone market registered double-digit growth in Q3 2020, according to the International Data Corporation’s (IDC) Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker.

According to the ID report, India marked a record 54.3 million smartphone shipments during the quarter with a 17 Year-on-Year (YoY) growth.

“India was the only smartphone market in the top 3 to witness growth, as both the China and USA markets declined year-over-year (YoY) in 3Q20 (July-September 2020),” IDC said

Smartphone sales were largely driven by online channels which clocked 48 per cent growth. Offline channels registered a moderate 11 per cent YoY growth after a challenging first half of the year.

With the "devices go first" strategy, 5G smartphone shipments also witnessed growth in Q3 2020.

The premium segment witnessed strong growth in India ( 91 per cent YoY). Apple, Samsung, and OnePlus continued to be the top three players in the segment. Feature phone segment, however, witnessed a decline of 30 per cent in Q3 2020.

"IDC expects the low-end and mid-range segment to continue being the volume driver. As consumer sentiment improves in the next few quarters, upgrades and affordable 5G offerings in the US$200-500 segment is expected to drive growth," says Upasana Joshi, Associate Research Manager, Client Devices, IDC India.

Xiaomi led the market, shipping 13.5 million units in the third quarter, a growth of 7 per cent YoY. Samsung followed Xiaomi with 12.1 million units., Vivo with 9 million units, Realme with 8 million and Oppo with 6.1 million units shipped.

“This healthy growth in shipments in 3Q20 is expected to continue through October and early November during the festive months,” Navkendar Singh, Research Director, Client Devices & IPDS, IDC India said.

“However, the double-digit growth anticipated for H2'20 may not be able to make up for the challenging first half of the year. IDC expects to exit 2020 with a low single-digit YoY decline after several years of annual growth. All indicators are pointing towards the supply constraints fully easing out not before early 2021, along with demand normalizing as economic recovery starts. The mobile phone ecosystem also must address the migration inertia of the huge 2G installed base to smartphones. This is imperative to see organic growth for the market in the next 3 to 5 years,” said Singh.