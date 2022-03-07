JioPhone Next is now available in offline stores

The smartphone has a 13MP rear camera and 8MP front camera

JioPhone Next — touted as one of the cheapest 4G smartphones — is now available for sale at offline stores for ₹6,499. The smartphone was launched in India on November 4, 2021.

Specifications

The JioPhone Next is powered by a quad-core Qualcomm 215 processor and features a 5.45-inch HD display. The dual-SIM smartphone runs on Pragati OS (Android).

JioPhone Next has a 13MP rear camera and 8MP front camera. The connectivity options on the smartphone include Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth v4.10, Micro-USB, 3G, and 4G (with support for Band 40 used by some LTE networks in India).

JioPhone Next is backed by a 3,500mAh battery. It comes with 2GB RAM and 16GB of inbuilt storage, having expandable storage of 512GB via microSD card.

Sensors supported on JioPhone Next include a proximity sensor, accelerometer and ambient light sensor.

The smartphone also has a voice assistant. JioPhone Next supports ten Indian languages. Any content on the screen is read out to the user through the 'listen' feature. The phone also translates any image or content on the screen to any preferred language.

The smartphone could also be bought online for ₹5,580.