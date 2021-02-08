Nokia 5.4 listed on Flipkart ahead of launch in India

The Nokia 5.4 India launch teaser is live on Flipkart. A landing page dedicated to the phone is live on the e-commerce website. The page however does not mention the exact launch date. According to the page, Nokia 5.4 will be “coming soon” to India.

HMD Global had launched the latest addition to its 5 series smartphone the Nokia 5.4 globally in December. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Mobile Platform. It comes with a 4000mAh battery. The phone has a 48MP quad-camera setup along with a 16MP front camera. The device also includes OZO Audio support for noise cancellation.

The Flipkart teaser does not provide specifics related to the phone’s India launch. It is however rumoured to be launched on February 10 alongside the more affordable Nokia 3.4, as per a Gadgets360 report.

India prices for the phone are yet to be announced. In Europe, the phone was launched in three configurations 4+64GB, 4+128GB, 6+64GB at a starting price of €189.