Oppo launches Oppo A15 in India priced at ₹10,990

Oppo on Thursday announced the launch of its new smartphone, the Oppo A15 in India. The A15 is the latest addition to the company’s budget-friendly smartphone series.

The phone comes with a 6.52-inch waterdrop display with an 89 per cent screen-to-body ratio. It has a 3D curved body. The fingerprint sensor is located at the back of the phone.

The phone will run on ColorOS 7.2. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core chipset.

The smartphone comes with a 4230mAh.

The camera

As for the camera, the smartphone has a triple rear camera setup with a 13MP Main Camera, a 2MP Macro Lens and a 2MP Depth Camera. It has 5MP Main Camera at the front.

The camera combines Dazzle Color and AI Scene Recognition technology. The A15 also offers AI Scene Enhancement with 21 different styles of landscape and scenic shots. The front and rear camera filters have also been optimized, the brand said.

Two colours

The phone will come in Dynamic Black and Mystery Blue colours. It is equipped with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, expandable up to 256GB.

The device is priced at ₹10,990. No specific details for the availability of the phone have been disclosed yet. The device will be made available soon in the market, Oppo said.