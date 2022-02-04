OPPO launches Reno7 Pro 5G and Reno7 5G: know about specs and details

OPPO has unveiled its OPPO Reno7 Pro 5G and the Oppo Reno7 5G in Indian markets today. The smartphone is priced at ₹39,999 and will be available in two colours. Both these smartphones were initially unveiled in China.

OPPO Reno Pro 5G Specifications

The OPPO Reno 7 Pro 5G runs on Android 11. It features a 6.5 inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate up to 180Hz touch sampling rate. The Pro phone is 7.45mm thick and weighs 180g. The smartphone also consists of Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The OPPO Reno 7 Pro 5G comes with MediaTek Dimensity 1200-MAX 5G SoC.

The smartphone comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage with 7GB RAM expansion. Reno Pro 5G comes with a triple rear camera with a 50MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide angle camera, and 2MP macro camera, along with 32MP front selfie camera. The camera is paired with Colour Temperature Sensor. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, Wifi and bluetooth, and USB Type C port. Battery capacity is 4500mAH with 65W SUPERVOOC.

OPPO Reno7 5G Specifications

The OPPO Reno7 5G comes with runs on Android 11. The smartphone comes with 6.4 inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and up to 180Hz touch sampling rate. The phone is 7.81mm thick and weighs 173g. The phone also consists of Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone comes with MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G SoC. The phone is inbuilt with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, with 5GB RAM expansion.

In terms of camera, the phone has an triple rear camera with 64MP Main Camera, 8MP Wide Angle Camera, and 2MP Macro Camera. For selfies, the phone has 32MP front camera. The connectivity options include Wifi and Bluetooth. Battery capacity is 4500mAH with 65W SUPERVOOC.

Price and Availability

Both the smartphones will be available in two colours - Startrails Blue, Starlight Black. The OPPO Reno7 5G is priced at ₹28,999 and the OPPO Reno7 Pro 5G will be priced at ₹39,999. The OPPO Reno7 Pro 5G will be available across online and mainline retailers, while the Reno7 5G will be available on Flipkart.