Poco launches Poco X3 in India, debuts Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 732G platform

Poco today announced the launch of its latest flagship smartphone in India, the Poco X3. The phone debuts Qualcomm’s recently released 4G+ processor, the Snapdragon 732G.

Specs and features

The X3 comes with a 6.67 inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate. The phone has a DynamicSwitch function that allows the divide to switch between 50, 60, 90 and 120Hz refresh rate “depending on the use case and the format of content displayed on the screen.”

It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, supports AI Face unlock and the UI is MIUI 12 for POCO based on Android 10.

The X3 has a 6,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. It features the Kryo 470 octa-core CPU and Adreno 618 GPU.

The phone also has some gaming-focused features. The Game Turbo 3.0, for instance, tunes the phone as per gaming requirements, Poco said. The phone features LiquidCool Technology Plus to avoid overheating.

As for the camera, the X3 has an AI quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, a 13MP wide-angle sensor, a 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. It has a 20MP in-screen selfie camera at the front.

The phone also supports 4K video recording. It comes with LOG/RAW format support and Vlog mode for videos.

Price and availability

The smartphone comes in three different RAM/storage variants, the 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB variants. It is available in Shadow Gray and Cobalt Blue colours.

The 6GB + 64GB variant is priced at ₹16,999; 6GB + 128GB at ₹18,499; and the 8GB + 128GB at ₹19,999. It will go on sale on Flipkart at noon on September 29.