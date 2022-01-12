PUBG Battleground is now free-to-play on all PCs and consoles

Krafton inc. today announced that PUBG Battleground is now free-to-play (F2P) on all PCs and consoles.

Along with this F2P transition, Battlegrounds Plus, an optional premium account upgrade is also being introduced. This premium account allows players to access in-game features.

Users can access Battleground Plus for a one-time fee of $12.99 and can gain access to Bonus 1,300 G-COIN, survival mastery XP+100% boost, career-medal tab, ranked mode, custom match functionality, among others.

Players who have already purchased the PUBG Battleground before the F2P transition will be enabled the PUBG-Special Commemorative Pack, an automatic account upgrade to Battleground Plus.

The 15.2 update

Additionally, a 15.2 update will be available for PUBG-Battlegrounds. The 15.2 update has features of Tactical Gear, Improved In-Game Fluidity with Action Queuing, and Improved Onboarding Experience for New Players with Revamped Tutorials.

Tactical Gear is where a player can offer additional support to their team during a match. It consists of a Drone and EMT Gear. The Drone enables a player to scout a far distance without facing risks of direct combat. EMT Gear allows players to opt into increased healing potential for themselves and their team.

The Improved In-Game Fluditty with Action Queuing, in this feature, players can queue their desired action while the previous activity is in progress.

For new and returning players, the 15.2 update also consists of Improved Onboarding Experience for New Players with Revamped Tutorials. This update consists of 2 new in-game tutorial modes: the basic training mode, AI training mode, and the Lobby tutorial missions.

Moreover, the 15.2 update has also introduced the Quality of Life Improvements with Screen Ping Markers.