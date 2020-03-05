Mobiles & Tablets

PUBG Mobile releases 0.17.0 update

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on March 05, 2020 Published on March 05, 2020

Here are a few features one can get as part of the update

PUBG Mobile has released its latest update version 0.17.0.

This updatebrings back Hardcore Mode in Arcade, as well as new features and improvements of Classic Mode.

All this follows a diverse gameplay experience in the upcoming new season with festive Anniversary theme “2GETHER WE PLAY”. New updates are available for free on the App Store and Google Play.

