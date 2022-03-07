Realme to launch Realme C35 in India

The smartphone will have a super power-saving mode that delivers 50.2 hours standby

Realme will launch its C-series smartphone — Realme C35 — in India.

The smartphone comes with a refreshing design, good battery and superior camera quality, according to the company. Realme C35 is available on Flipkart and company’s website. The smartphone is also available with offline retailers.

Specifications

Realme C35 is expected to have a 6.6-inch Full HD display with a resolution of 2400*1800.

According to Flipkart, the smartphone will have a super power-saving mode that delivers 50.2 hours standby.

The Unisoc T616 octa-core processor-powered smartphone is expected to have two variants — 4GB RAM with 64GB storage and 6GB RAM with 128GB storage. The storage could be expanded up to 1TB through a dedicated card slot. The smartphone backed by a 5000mAh battery comes with an 18W power adapter, said a Flipkart listing.

It is said to have a 50MP rear camera setup and an 8MP front camera for selfies.

Realme C35 will be available in two colors: Glowing Green and Glowing Black.

The original price of the smartphone in India is not known yet. As per Flipkart, it is expected to be priced around ₹12,999 (128GB) and ₹11,999 (64GB).