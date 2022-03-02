Realme narzo 50 smartphone to go on sale in India on March 3

The first sale of Realme’s recently launched narzo 50 smartphone in India is scheduled for March 3, the technology brand has announced. Realme last week introduced a new addition to its narzo family of smartphones, the Realme narzo 50 in India. The phone will go on sale tomorrow, starting 12 noon onwards on Amazon, realme.com & mainline channels.

The smartphone comes with a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2412x1080 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of 180Hz. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 Gaming processor.

The device features a dynamic RAM expansion technology that allows users to expand to up to 11GB RAM. It is equipped with a 5000mAh battery and supports 33W Dart charge.

In terms of camera, the phone comes with a 50MP AI triple camera setup at the rear which includes a 2MP Macro Lens and a B&W lens. The phone will come in ‘Speed Black’ and ‘Speed Blue,’ colours.

It will be available in two storage variants — 4+64GB priced at ₹12,999 and 6+128GB priced at ₹15,499.