Redmi launches its first 5G smartphone in India

Xiaomi’s Redmi India, a sub-brand of Mi India, on Tuesday announced the launch of its first 5G smartphone in the country, the Redmi Note 10T 5G.
The smartphone is the latest addition to the Redmi Note 10 series. The Note 10T 5G features the same EVOL design language as the Redmi Note 10 Series.
The smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch DotDisplay, with 90Hz Adaptive sync. It features a smart 360° light sensor that detects and adjusts the brightness.
The device is powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 700 chipset, built on a 7nm architecture and provides dual 5G SIM support. The chipset is equipped with an Octa-core processor clocked at up to 2.2GHz.
The phone is equipped with a 5000 mAh battery. It comes with a 22.5W fast charger and supports 18W of fast charging.
The device has a triple camera set-up with a 48MP primary camera, a 2MP macro camera and 2MP depth sensor. It has an 8 MP front camera. The phone has a range of camera modes such as the Night Mode, SlowMo, Colour Focus and Pro colour.
It will be available in metallic blue, mint green, chromium white, and graphite black colours.
Similar to other Redmi devices, the phone will also be protected by P2i. It comes with corrosion proof ports and rubberised seals. It also features dual graphite sheets for better heat dissipation.
Redmi Note 10T 5G will be available across the Mi.com, Amazon.in, Mi Home and Mi Studio stores, starting 12:00 noon, July 26, 2021. It will also be available across over 10,000 retail stores. The introductory price for the smartphone is ₹13,999 for the 6GB+64GB variant and ₹15,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant.
