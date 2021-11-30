Redmi launches Redmi Note 11T 5G smartphone in India

Redmi India, a sub-brand of Xiaomi India, on Tuesday, announced the launch of its 11th gen smartphone under its Redmi Note series, Redmi Note 11T 5G.

The Redmi Note 11T 5G comes with a 90 Hz 6.6 inch FHD+ Display and a 240 Hz touch sampling rate.

The smartphone is equipped with intelligent display with adaptive refresh rate technologies that automatically adjusts the refresh rate based on the content and can switch between 50 Hz, 60 Hz and 90 Hz. The display also features a full DCI-P3 wide color gamut.

The phone also features sunlight display and reading mode for better outdoor visibility and reducing eye strain.

The device is powered by a 6 nm MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset. The chipset is equipped with a fully integrated 5G modem.

The device delivers an increased 20 per cent performance boost than the previous generation, Redmi said.

It comes equipped with 7 5G bands, comprising of SA: n1/ n3/ n5/n8/ n28/ n40/ n78 and NSA: n1/n3/n40/n78, supporting Dual 5G standby.

It also includes features such as RAM booster and game turbo mode for better performance.

RAM Booster allows users to improve system fluidity by extending the available memory of the smartphone by up to 3 GB, the brand explained.

The smartphone comes with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 storage.

It is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery. The device supports 33 W Pro fast charging. It comes with dual split fast charge technology hitherto seen only on flagship devices, as per the company.

On the software front, the phone comes with the latest version of MIUI 12.5, out-of-the-box.

It has a dual camera setup consisting of a 50 MP primary camera and 8 MP Ultra-wide lens. It has a 16 MP selfie camera sensor.

The camera set-up comes with features such as kaleidoscope, slow-motion, time-lapse video, night mode, among others.

For audio, it has a dual stereo speaker set-up, X-axis linear motor, IR blaster and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

The phone will come in 'Stardust White,' 'Aquamarine Blue' and 'Matte Black' colours.

Price and availability

Redmi Note 11T 5G will be available in three variants. The 6GB + 64GB (expandable to 1GB) , 6GB + 128GB (expandable to 2GB) and 8GB + 128GB (expandable to 3GB) variants are priced at ₹16,999, ₹17,999 and ₹19,999, respectively.

The smartphone will be available at an introductory discount of ₹1,000, coupled with additional ₹1,000 ICICI bank offer from December 7, across Mi.com, Mi Home, Mi Studios, Amazon.in and across all retail partners.