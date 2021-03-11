Samsung launches Galaxy M12 smartphone in India

Samsung on Thursday announced the launch of its Galaxy M12 smartphone in India.Samsung’s latest addition to the sub-15K segment in India, the device features some major upgrades, it said.

The Galaxy M12 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone comes with a 6,000 mAh battery and in-box 15W fast charger. It is powered by the Exynos 850 octa-core 2.0GHz 8nm processor.

It comes with Android 11 out of the box and supports One UI 3.1 core. The device supports Dolby Atmos for audio on wired and Bluetooth headsets.

As for the camera, it has a quad-camera set-up on the rear which includes a 48MP main camera that leverages an ISOCELL GM2 sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide lens with a 123-degree field of view, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth camera. It has an 8MP front camera.

It also supports premium Samsung services that include Samsung Health, Samsung Theme, Galaxy Apps and Smart Switch.

Galaxy M12 is available in black, blue and white colours. The 4GB + 64 GB variant of the phone is priced at ₹10,999 while the 6GB + 128 GB variant will cost ₹13,499. The Galaxy M12 will be available across Samsung.com, Amazon.in and select retail stores starting March 18, 2021.