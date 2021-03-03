Samsung showcases its 2021 lineup of Micro LED, Neo QLED TVs, soundbars

Samsung on Tuesday showcased its 2021 lineup of Micro LED, Samsung Neo QLED, lifestyle TVs, monitors, and soundbars at its virtual Unbox & Discover event.

Here’s a look at all that’s coming up from the electronics brand this year:

Samsung had first introduced its Micro LED TV lineup earlier this year at CES 2021. At the event, the company launched new models and provided more details about the lineup's availability .

Micro LED will be available in 110 inch and 99 inch’ sizes globally beginning at the end of March. An 88 inch size will launch this fall and a 76 inch is on the future roadmap, Samsung said.

The company had introduced the Micro LED technology in 2018 with “The Wall”-- a configurable system of modules that can reach up to 292 inches.

In 2021, it is bringing the technology to a traditional TV experience.

Micro LED can also become four screens in one. With 4Vue (Quad View), consumers can watch up to four sources of content simultaneously, it said.

Samsung Neo QLED

Samsung also provided details about its 2021 lineup of Neo QLED TVs.

Samsung Neo QLED’s 8K models (QN800A and QN900A) will be available in 65, 75, and 85 inch’ sizes, while the 4K models (QN90A and QN85A) will come in a wider selection, starting at 50 inch model.

The Samsung Neo QLED viewing experience is defined by its Neo Quantum Processor, and new Quantum Mini LEDs.

The TVs are also aimed at providing a better gaming experience. Samsung is also the Official TV Partner of Xbox Series X in the United States and Canada. Xbox and Samsung will be renewing their multi-year agreement this year.

It has also partnered with AMD to develop the first TV with Freesync Premium Pro support for both PC and console games to deliver an HDR gaming experience, it said.

Additionally, it will also provide its Samsung Health feature called Smart Trainer.

“With an optional camera sold separately, the Smart Trainer utilizes AI to analyze your posture and provide real-time feedback to improve your form as you follow instructional videos,” it explained.

The company also announced the 2021 version of its lifestyle TV category offering, the Frame. The 2021 version of the frame will come with increased storage and new features.

The Frame features increased photo storage space from 500 megabytes in 2020 to 6 gigabytes in 2021 to help consumers store up to 1,200 photos (all) in UHD quality.

The 2021 version also provides new customisation features from new mounting options like the Slim Fit Wall Mount to five bezel options and more from third party providers.

The 2021 Frame is also slimmer with 24.9 millimeters thickness.

With new partnerships in the Art Store like NAVA Contemporary and Etsy, it features more original artwork. It also includes AI-based auto-curation technology that recommends artwork based on your selections.

“Samsung is also offering a new way to display the 2021 Frame, with My Shelf, a new accessory releasing globally later this year that lets you create a tailored wall with personal touches,” it said.

My Shelf can be attached to the 55 inch, 65 inch, and 75 inch Frame sizes. It will be available in beige, white, brown, and black colours.

Samsung soundbar

It also launched its latest soundbar series. The 2021 Q Series lineup includes exclusive Q-Symphony tech that can sync audio from the Samsung TV to deliver enhanced 3-dimensional sound.

It features 11.1.4 channel sound. The soundbar’s new Bass Boost feature will allow users to add “more boom” with a simple click. For those who play music from their mobile devices, Tap Sound makes it simpler. Users can tap a device to the soundbar. The Q950A works with multiple voice assistants, including Amazon Alexa and Bixby.

It also announced the launch of its triple laser projector, The Premiere. It comes with 4K resolution. Samsung will offer rollable screens optimised for the Premiere later this year on Samsung.com. Users can position the Premiere around 5 inches or further from a monotone wall or ALR screen to begin.

It also announced a new model for its outdoor TV the Terrace launched in 2020. The Terrace is available in 55 inch, 65 inch, and a new 75 inch Full Sun model is coming in time for summer, it said.

It further introduced its latest digital whiteboard, the Samsung Interactive Display FLIP 75-inch. Users can write, draw, and edit on The Flip. It offers connective features for hybrid working and learning. The 75-inch display joins the 55-inch, 65-inch, and 85-inch display.

Apart from this, Samsung also introduced a new smart monitor along with updates for its Odyssey G9 gaming monitor.

The Smart Monitor is Samsung’s first “do-it-all” monitor. It is compatible with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Wireless DeX, and Apple AirPlay 2 and lets consumers work from anywhere without needing to connect to a PC.

As for the Odyssey G9 gaming monitor, Samsung is upgrading up the experience with a Quantum MiniLED display and premium gaming features. The new G9 joins Samsung’s full lineup of curved and flat Odyssey gaming monitors.