Samsung unveils S21 FE 5G, here’s all you need to know

Samsung has officially unveiled the S21 FE 5G to its Galaxy S21 series. From January 11, 2022 the Samsung S21 FE 5G will be available on its website and other retailers. The new S21 FE 5G comes with Galaxy’s latest super-fast application processor and has made advancements in graphics and picture quality. Its maximum comes with 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is said to have improved night mode.

Samsung S21 FE 5G Specifications

The S21 FE 5G has a display size of 6.4 inches FHD+Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz Sampling Rate. The phone is also said to have an Eye comfort shield with AI-based blue light control. The OS is Android 12, with 5nm 64-bit Octa-Core Processor8. The body thickness is 7.9mm.

The phone comes with three different memory spaces, starting from 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage, 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM with 256GB storage. The S21 FE 5G has a battery capacity of 4,500 mAH which supports charging 25W Wired, 15W wireless, Wireless PowerShare. The phone measures 74.5 x 155.7 x 7.9mm. The product weighs 177grams.

Camera

The S21 FE 5G comes with a triple rearview camera with 12MP Ultra-Wide Camera, 12MP Wide Camera and 8MP Telephoto Camera. The selfie camera is 32MP. The phone comes in 4 different colour options: Olive, Lavender, White or Graphite.