Mold-Tek Technologies Limited, a knowledge process outsourcing provider in structural engineering and designing services, has posted a net profit of ₹9.21 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2022, as against ₹ 1.67 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

It posted a revenue of ₹40.73 crore in the quarter as against ₹23.84 crore in the comparable quarter last year.

For the nine-month period, its net profit stood at ₹19.16 crore (₹8.60 crore) on a revenue of ₹104.40 crore (₹70 crore), J Lakshmana Rao, Chairman and Managing Director of Mold-Tek Technologies, said in a statement on Tuesday.