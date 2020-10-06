Motorola launches Motorola Razr 5G in India, priced at ₹1,24,999

Atmanirbharta in toy-making is no child’s play
Motorola has launched the new Motorola Razr 5G phone in India.
The new Motorola Razr 5G is a successor of the earlier generation of the brand’s Razr phones in India.
The smartphone has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.
The hinge of the phone has also been updated hinge with zero gap closure on the foldable device. The phone also has a water repellent barrier on the inside.
The phone comes with a 6.2-inch foldable, Flex View Display. The secondary display is a 2.7-inch Quick View display.
The Quick View display has a navigation bar at the bottom that mimics the gestures of Android 10. Users can also reply to messages and activate apps such as Google Maps, Spotify and YouTube music through the Quick View display. The display is also customisable.
The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor. It comes with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB Storage. It is equipped with a 2800 mAh battery.
As for the camera, it has a 48MP primary sensor along with a 20 MP front camera.
The brand’s foldable smartphone is a 5G-ready smartphone. Motorola is providing support for 5G within the phone for over 25 markets.
The phone will be available in Polished Graphite colour.
Pre-booking of the device has begun while sales will start from October 12. It will be available at all leading retail stores and online on Flipkart at a price of ₹1,24,999.
The brand is offering discounts for select customers. The effective price of the phone will be ₹1,14,999 for HDFC credit card and debit/credit card EMI transactions with a ₹10,000 instant discount/cashback offer.
