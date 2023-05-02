Mozanta Technologies, a leading provider of e-commerce solutions, has opened its new Centre of Excellence for e-commerce Technology Solutions in InfoPark, Kochi.
Susanth Kurunthil, Chief Executive Officer, Infoparks, inaugurated the new facility, which would focus on the development of cutting-edge solutions for e-commerce.
The company has leveraged a decade of retail experience and technological expertise to roll out a comprehensive e-commerce platform named ShopSphere last year. The new office will be the epicentre of R&D, as ShopSphere continues to emerge with advanced features of immersive and personalised commerce, AI, and metaverse-based shopping experience for the shoppers.
Mozanta Technologies currently has two state-of-the-art ‘Development Centres’ in Technopark in Thiruvananthapuram and Global Customer Success Centre in Dubai.
“The Kochi office will serve as a hub for developing innovative e-commerce technology solutions that meet the unique needs of our clients,” said Ashish Thomas, Centre Head and Product Director of Mozanta Technologies.