Mozilla releases Firefox update to fix compatibility issues with Twitter

Mozilla has released an updated version of its browser, Firefox, to fix an incompatibility issue with Twitter.

The company has fixed a “known temporary issue” which led the browser to be unable to load Twitter’s website with Firefox Version 81.0.2.

Users took to social media to point out the issue.

“Fixed an incompatibility with Twitter.com manifesting itself with the intermittent display of a network protocol violation error page,” reads the release notes for the update.

“A known temporary issue on Firefox that causes a blank or error page when loading Twitter on older versions of Firefox. This issue has been fixed on the latest release (version 81.0.2),” Firefox said.

Users will be required to update to the latest version of the browser to fix the issue. They can do so from the Help section within the menu. From the Help section, they can visit the ‘About Firefox’ edition, where the browser will check for updates and download them automatically. Users can then restart Firefox to use the updated browser.

For users who are unable to get the update, Firefox has suggested a temporary workaround. Users will be required to type in about:serviceworkers in the address bar and click on it. From there, they will need to look for Twitter on the list, then click its Unregister button.

“Twitter should load the next time you visit it,” Firefox said.