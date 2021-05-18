Mphasis to open centres in Mexico, Costa Rica,Taiwan

KP Namboodri’s: God’s own tooth powder
Mid-tier tech firm Mphasis will open new development centers in Mexico, Costa Rica and Taiwan. Together, these new centres will create about 800 jobs in the next six months, the company said on Tuesday.
The facilities will focus on large-scale operations in the areas of application development, support, testing, operations, and financial analysis and offer nearshore services to its customers, it said.
Nitin Rakesh, Chief Executive Officer, Mphasis, said, the tech firm has seen tremendous growth in hi-tech business in recent years.
“To enhance support to our strategic clients, we have been investing not only in building deeper expertise but also in increasing geographical coverage in regions that are strategic for our clients, most notably Mexico, Costa Rica, and Taiwan. The creation of these centers solidifies our commitment to the region and the hi-tech industry.”
Expansion to these geographies will help the company expand its talent pool and give it access to engineering talent nearshore, according to Elango R, President, North America - New Client Acquisition, Mphasis.
