Myntra EORS-15 sale records 6.5 million orders in 6 days

The 15th edition of Myntra, EORS (End of Reason Sale), its year-end sale, has recorded 6.5 million orders placed by 4 million customers during the six-day event which concluded on Thursday.

These orders were catered by over 5,000 brands with beauty, and personal care category witnessing the highest demand at 150 per cent over the previous winter edition. The most popular categories during the sale included women’s western wear and sportswear, men’s occasion wear and casual wear.

Further, 52 percent of the new shoppers were from tier 2-3 cities and towns. The top 25 percent of Myntra’s 25,000 kirana partners witnessed about 220 percent increment on average in their income over business as usual. Among the metros, Delhi, followed by Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Pune witnessed the highest orders, while Ghaziabad, Indore, Jaipur, Imphal, Patna, and Panipat, led the demand in tier-2 and -3 regions.

Speaking on the success of EORS-15, Sharon Pais, Chief Business Officer, Myntra, said, “We see events of this scale as an opportunity for us to continue to drive value for various facets of the ecosystem while enabling people across the country to meet their fashion, beauty and lifestyle needs from the safety and convenience of their homes. EORS-15 has been unlike any other in the past on many counts. Among various unique aspects, it was also the first edition to offer live commerce phenomenon at scale, especially the first brand-led live shopping experience on Myntra, where Bollywood Superstar Hrithik Roshan engaged close to one lakh visitors in a single session for his brand HRX.”