The Centre is not considering any proposal to introduce 70 70-hour work week as recommended by Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, Lok Sabha was informed on Monday.

Responding to an unstarred question on whether the government is evaluating the 70-hour work proposal made by Infosys co-founder, Rameswar Teli, Minister of State for Labour and Employment, said in a written reply, “No such proposal is under consideration of Government of India”.

Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy recently requested youngsters to work 70 hours a week.

In an October podcast, ‘The Record’ on 3one4 Capital’s YouTube channel, Narayana Murthy, in conversation with former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai, said India’s work productivity is among the lowest globally.

The country’s youth need to put in extra work hours —like Japan and Germany did after World War 2 — to compete effectively with China, Murthy said.

