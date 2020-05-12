Nasscom develops Covid-19 dashboard

Nearly 74 per cent of founders upbeat as productivity doubles during lockdown
IIM-B survey shows they are using the time to strategise, identify weaknesses and explore opportunities
The National Association of Software and Service Companies (Nasscom) has developed an exclusive Covid-19 dashboard by using IT solutions and platforms provided by top IT and technology companies.
The dashboard, developed and delivered for the Telangana Government, will collect Covid-19 related datasets from a variety of sources – government departments, agencies, public sources and even from social media platforms.
“It will look around for all the information on Covid-19 being generated by over 30 government departments and agencies and provide it on a single dashboard,” a Nasscom executive said.
The solution was developed by the Nasscom Task Force which comprises about 35 IT and technology firms such as Intel, TCS, Accenture, Wipro, SAP and AWS.
“The platform will help the government in sustainable industry recovery and in taking informed decisions in managing the lockdown and phased release across the State,” Nivruti Rai, Country Head, Intel India and VP Data Center Group, Intel and Lead Nasscom Task Force, said.
“The Covid-19 pandemic has given an opportunity to the world to re-imagine lives with technology. Digital transformation is demonstrating its value. We will develop solutions to fight this global crisis,” she said.
The Nasscom Taskforce also developed a Covid-19 India Vulnerability Map, which will provide real-time streaming of data about the pandemic, across regions and states in the country.
“The platform will source data from public sources that include select social channels, websites, blogs, forums and public data sets to create actionable reporting dashboards,” she said.
“It will allow the government to project insights sourced from the information with public datasets display on command centre screens,” he said.
“The external citizen facing dashboard will allow the government to project critical information to the public for transparency, awareness, and guidance,” she added.
IIM-B survey shows they are using the time to strategise, identify weaknesses and explore opportunities
Niveshi has built an automated intra-day quant trading platform that promises consistent returns
Traffic badly hit, ruling out a quick recovery, says Ashwini Phadnis
Ashwin Subramanian curates projects in the sustainability and development sectors
We evaluate the plan based on the internal rate of return
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Redington India at current levels. The stock has ...
Commitment of Traders Report shows positions of participants in F&O contracts
His own party did not give him more than a few weeks, while the Opposition licked its chops in anticipation of ...
At the heart of the island nation’s battle with Covid-19 are its questionable labour policies
A Delhi resident sulks after being penalised for doing her patriotic duty of helping the economy
Hit by lockdown but aided by technology, fruit growers in Bengaluru reach out to city residents in apartment ...
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...