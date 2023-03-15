The Nasscom Foundation has teamed up with DXC Technology to launch five Digital Resource Centres to offer digital and financial literacy skills in Telangana.

The two organisations target to train one lakh people in different parts of the State in digital literacy skills.

“The initiative also aims to equip about 1,400 people in emerging technologies to bridge skill gap,” a Nasscom Foundation executive said.

“By combining our efforts, we attempt to expand the digital ecosystem’s reach and ensure that no one is left behind,” Nidhi Bhasin, Chief Executive Officer of Nasscom Foundation, said.

The Digital Resource Centres have been equipped with essential digital and physical assets.

“The centres will create and train digital ambassadors, who will be empowered with digital and financial literacy skills, knowledge of e-resources, and a wide range of digital services,” the executive said.