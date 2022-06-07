NASSCOM, Invest partner to launch Danish market opportunities report  

The National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) announced that in partnership with Invest in Denmark, a Govt of Denmark entity, launched a Danish market opportunity report tailor-made for Indian companies looking to expand in the Nordic region with Denmark acting as gateway to the NORDICS.

The report highlights how Denmark is a high potential market, yet under-penetrated and lesser engaged, and is a part of NASSCOM strategy to diversify beyond the traditional US, UK and Continental European markets.

The report developed by Poul Tokkesdal ApS, an independent IT Consulting outfit from Denmark with directional inputs from NASSCOM & INVEST IN DENMARK, giving a macro-overview of the Danish IT Sector covering nuances of operating and servicing the broader Nordic region. It also helps raise awareness of Denmark’s economy and IT landscape and talks about opportunities cutting across industry sectors for large, medium, and small Indian tech players.

H.E. Freddy Svane, Ambassador of Denmark to India, said, ‘India and Denmark have never been closer. The recent visit of PM Modi to Denmark not only further strengthened ties with Denmark but also with the region as a whole. There are a number of Indian IT companies in Denmark, already bringing tremendous value to the Danish economy and helping enhance the competitiveness of the Danish Industry. With a strong focus on digitalization in both the countries and a partnership around Green & Sustainable Technologies, we are seeing new opportunities emerge’.

“Nordic region is not only an early adopter of technology but also home to some of the world’s largest and most innovative corporations. The fact that English is the business language, with more than 50 companies with revenue above USD 10 Billion and about 250 above USD 1 Billion underscores the potential for a tremendous win-win partnership between the Nordic and Indian tech ecosystem,” Shivendra Singh, Vice President & Head Global Trade, NASSCOM added.