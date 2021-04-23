Nazara approves Halaplay’s fund-raising plan

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
Gaming and sports media platform Nazara Technologies Ltd’s board has given an in-principle approval to Halaplay Technologies Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of the company, to raise ₹18.02 crore.
The company would look at raising the amount by issuance of shares in one or more tranches to the identified investors. Post the completion of the transaction, the stake of the company in Halaplay will be diluted to 64.70 per cent from 74.02 per cent, Nazara Technologies said in a statement.
Further, there is no change in the management and control of Halaplay upon completion of the transaction, it added.
Further, the company has also entered into a share purchase agreement on Thursday to acquire an additional 1.40 per cent stake in Absolute Sports Private Ltd ₹96.16 lakh. Post completion of the transaction, the stake of the company in the company will rise to 65.30 per cent from 63.90 per cent.
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
Fiscal stimulus, friendly monetary policy and firm commodity prices point towards normalcy, says the MD and ...
Price correction is a good opportunity for long-term investors to take the plunge
Q4 earnings, along with progress in controlling Covid-19 spread, will be in focus
Do keep in mind that premium may go up in case one of the members has a pre-existing condition
Jeet Thayil’s latest work opens new doors for feminist revisionist Christian narratives in India
The hemming in of Mamata Banerjee by the BJP in what was once a Trinamool stronghold sums up the story of West ...
Inside Narayan Chandra Sinha’s universe house, metal and nature’s footprints are churned into an organic whole
A former resident relives sepia-tinted memories of growing up in a hilly, colonial tea range of the Western ...
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...