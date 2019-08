Nazara Technologies Ltd, a global interactive gaming and sports media company, has invested about ₹44 crore for a 67 per cent stake in Sportskeeda, a sports media platform. With this investment, Nazara adds 25 million monthly active users and closes in on 100 million monthly active users on its network, the company said in a release. This investment will also stand to benefit Nazara’s portfolio of companies enabling cross networking opportunities while lending symbiotic synergy between the investee companies, it said. Sportskeeda — which covers mainstream sports such as football, cricket, tennis, basketball, WWE, kabaddi and squash — was formerly backed by Seedfund with about $1.2 million in 2012.