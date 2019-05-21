Nearly 60% users will switch to 5G network: Ericsson study

Close to 60 per cent of the respondents in India said that they would either switch to a 5G operating network immediately after roll-out or wait six months to see if their existing network provider would offer 5G before switching. This is according to findings from Ericsson’s 5G Consumer Potential Study conducted on smart phone users across ages of 15 - 69 years, released on Tuesday.

Around 46 per cent of respondents felt that 5G will be available here in between one-and-a-half and two years.

Ericsson said that enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB) and fixed wireless access (FWA) are the early use cases for 5G technology in India, once it starts getting rolled out.

“These will help address the limited fixed broadband penetration levels in the country and enhance data experience on the move. In the long run, 5G will be a game changer for telecom service providers by enabling new revenue streams,” said Magnus Ewerbring, CTO, APAC, Ericsson.

According to Ericsson, eight out of 10 respondents said that they will streamvideo on platforms such as YouTube and Netflix in 4K and will download more HD content once 5G is available.

The technology insights on 5G that Ericsson revealed further state that 5G is projected to cover more than 40 per cent of the global population in 2024 and total mobile data traffic is expected to increase five times by the same year (globally).

78 per cent of respondents felt that usage of augmented reality (AR) maps will be impacted by 5G and over 50 per cent also felt that using virtual reality (VR) on the move will also be impacted.