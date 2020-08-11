NEC completes major part of Chennai-Andaman undersea cable project

NEC Technologies India has completed a major part of Chennai-Andaman undersea cable project which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

The company in a statement said, “It is indeed a matter of great privilege and honour to be a part of the first ever 2,312-kilometre undersea optical fibre cable project for Island connectivity in India.”

Connecting Chennai and seven islands of the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, this project brings high speed broadband connectivity to the union territory to boost tourism and generate new employment. This will lead to an increase in the standard of living and will further result in augmenting the economy of the Islands.

Enhanced connectivity will also facilitate delivery of e-Governance services such as telemedicine and tele-education. Small enterprises will benefit from opportunities in e-commerce, while educational institutions will utilise the bandwidth for e-learning and knowledge sharing which will eventually play a significant role in driving the “Digital India” vision, it stated.

Part of the Japanese major NEC, NEC Technologies India further said “We are proud to be chosen by BSNL for executing this project of immense national importance. We also would like to express our sincere gratitude to all of the stakeholders for their support and guidance in helping us successfully deliver this project under the current tough circumstances due to Covid-19.”