Nelco, Panasonic Avionics come together for in-flight broadband service in India

PTI New Delhi | Updated on February 19, 2020 Published on February 19, 2020

Tata group firm Nelco and Panasonic Avionics Corporation on Wednesday announced forging a partnership for offering in-flight broadband service in Indian skies, starting with Vistara airlines.

Vistara is a joint venture of Tata Group and Singapore Airlines. The launch of this service will enable passengers to access broadband service during their flight in Indian airspace.

“We are delighted that Nelco is spearheading in providing the long awaited Aero in-flight connectivity services in the country. Vistara is the first airline to sign up for this service,” Nelco MD and CEO P J Nath said while launching the service.

He further said that the company has partnered with subsidiary of Panasonic Avionics Corporation in this regard.

