Info-tech

Netflix drops pricing in India by up to 60%

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on December 14, 2021

Netflix's mobile-only monthly plan is now ₹149

In a bid to get more penetration into the Indian market, Netflix has reduced prices of all its four subscription plans in India even as its rival Amazon Prime has increased pricing.

Netflix's flagship basic plan, which it allows customers access to content on anyone device including television, has been cut by 60 per cent from ₹499 to ₹199. The mobile-only monthly plan in HD quality has been reduced to ₹149 from ₹199. The premium plan, which allows access to four different devices at the same time, will now be available at ₹649 instead of ₹799, and the standard plan is now priced at ₹499 compared to ₹649 earlier.

Also read: Big picture: Netflix to focus more on regional content

The price cut comes even as Netflix is ramping up its regional content in India. In a recent interview Monika Shergill, Vice-President, Content, Netflix India, told BusinessLine, “In terms of content, we are looking at mixed genres, fast-moving genres. We are looking at Hindi and regional language content in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. There will be a primary focus on films in regional content.”

Published on December 14, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

entertainment and leisure
Mobile App
Over The Top (OTT) Apps
Netflix
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like