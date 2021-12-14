Netflix drops pricing in India by up to 60%

Greenfield airports on a slippery runway
In a bid to get more penetration into the Indian market, Netflix has reduced prices of all its four subscription plans in India even as its rival Amazon Prime has increased pricing.
Netflix's flagship basic plan, which it allows customers access to content on anyone device including television, has been cut by 60 per cent from ₹499 to ₹199. The mobile-only monthly plan in HD quality has been reduced to ₹149 from ₹199. The premium plan, which allows access to four different devices at the same time, will now be available at ₹649 instead of ₹799, and the standard plan is now priced at ₹499 compared to ₹649 earlier.
The price cut comes even as Netflix is ramping up its regional content in India. In a recent interview Monika Shergill, Vice-President, Content, Netflix India, told BusinessLine, “In terms of content, we are looking at mixed genres, fast-moving genres. We are looking at Hindi and regional language content in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. There will be a primary focus on films in regional content.”
