Netflix is setting up its own game studio

Netflix is building its first in-house video games studio in Helsinki, Finland, headed by Marko Lastikka. The company has not revealed the timeline of production.

Amir Rahimi, VP of, game studios at Netflix, said that the studio aims to bring original games with no ads and no in-app purchases to members around the world. The new studio will be the company’s fourth alongside Next Games, Night School Studio and Boss Fight Entertainment.

“It’s still early days, and we have much more work to do to deliver a great game experience on Netflix,” Rahimi said. “These four studios, each with different strengths and focus areas, will develop games that will suit the diverse tastes of our members.”

The platform currently has 31 mobile games in its catalogue available only to subscribers, free of ads and in-app purchases. According to a Bloomberg report, Netflix plans to have fifty games by the end of the year.