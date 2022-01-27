Netflix now available on Tata Play

Recently rebranded Tata Play (erstwhile Tata Sky) on Thursday announced the availability of Netflix for Tata Play DTH subscribers.

The Direct-To-Home (DTH) and Pay-TV operator will enable its subscribers to access Netflix through the Tata Play Netflix Combo packs starting today, January 27.

Tata Play DTH subscribers will be able to access the streaming service through 90 bundles, which will include linear channels and Binge combo packs. They will be able to choose from Netflix’s Basic, Standard and Premium plans to access the Netflix library, including series, films, and documentaries from India and around the world.

Subscribers will also be able to bill this through Tata Play’s wallet.

“All users subscribing to the Netflix combo packs will be able enjoy Netflix on their TV through the Tata Play Binge+ Smart set top box which provides direct access to Netflix via the home screen and the remote,” Tata Play said in an official release.

Users can also access Netflix on any device of their choice, including Smart TVs, streaming devices, smartphones, PCs, etc. In a bid to cater to the changing consumer habits, Tata Sky has rebranded itself as Tata Play, as part of its strategy to focus on video streaming viewers, in addition to the traditional DTH subscribers.

Commenting on the partnership, Pallavi Puri, Chief Commercial and Content Officer, Tata Play said, “The Netflix Combo proposition is a first of its kind, where Tata Play subscribers get to choose their favourite TV Channel pack along with Netflix and pay just one bill.”

“For us, the endeavour has always been to simplify content accessibility and delighting our subscribers with the best of both worlds. We welcome Netflix on board as we uncover newer ways of providing a seamless entertainment experience to our viewers,” said Puri.

Tata Play has roped in Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan for the Hindi speaking regions and R Madhavan and Priyamani for the South Indian regions to promote this offering.