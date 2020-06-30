New malware 'Golang' targeting Windows, Linux machines

Paralysis in Maharashtra
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Barracuda Networks, a provider of cloud-enabled security solutions, highlights the threat landscape in the month of June 2020. The brand researchers have identified a new variant of the crypto miner malware ‘Golang’ targeting both Windows and Linux machines.
The new malware variant is aiming at mining the Monero cryptocurrency using a known miner, XMRig, the company mentioned in its official release.
While the volume is still low, Barracuda researchers have recognized only seven IP addresses linked to this new malware variant so far, all based out of China.
It has also been noticed that the Golang malware focuses on attacking web application frameworks, application servers, and non-HTTP services such as Redis and MSSQL, instead of targeting the end-users.
Barracuda mentioned that although the previous variants of the malware have targeted only Linux machines, the Golang variation is also attacking Windows machines using a new pool of exploits like Oracle WebLogic, ElasticSearch, Drupal, Hadoop, and IoT devices. For example, some of the exploits the malware includes are targeting the ThinkPHP web application framework, which is popular in China. As in other families of malware, it is safe to assume that this malware will keep evolving, employing more and more exploits, Barracuda noted.
The company further revealed that once the Golang malware infects a machine, it downloads the files like an Init/update script, a miner, a watchdog, a scanner, and a config file for the crypto miner, based on the platform it is attacking. For Windows machines, the malware also adds a backdoor user.
Speaking on the threat highlight, Fleming Shi, CTO at Barracuda Networks, commented: “Malicious actors are once again turning to Golang as a malware language since it is not commonly tracked by antivirus software. As it targets vulnerable servers, it is still a top threat vector that cybercriminals look to exploit.”
He added: We can defend organizations against this malware by monitoring the endpoints for suspicious activity as well as the surge in CPU usage, which is associated with most crypto miners. The threat of any future cryptojacking attack can be minimized by setting up vigorous, regularly tested incident response plans.”
Organizations should have a web application firewall in place and adequately configure as the new Golang malware spreads by scanning the internet for vulnerable machines.
As cybercriminals are always scanning for vulnerabilities to exploit, businesses should be well informed with security patches and updates to stay ahead of these threats.
Being aware of how this malware variant works can help organizations monitor their Windows and Linux servers for such type of malicious activity and take quick actions. For that, they should have a solution in place and a trained security team to identify the warning signs.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine, are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. You can also access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all our readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. You can help us by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section.
Our subscriptions start as low as Rs 199/- per month. A yearly package costs just Rs. 999 – a mere Rs 2.75 per day, less than a third the price of a cup of roadside chai..
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
I was invited by a medium-scale business to work with them during this phase of lockdown.Given the uncertainty ...
These days you’ll find tablets are trying to be laptops and laptops are trying to be tablets. But here we have ...
“When you look at the market closely, you can see that there is demand coming back. People are shifting to ...
The policy offers more choices and flexibilities, but is a tad higher on cost; returns of the equity oriented ...
Following the breakout of Friday, the stock of EID-Parry has turned its near-term trend positive and is ...
₹1076 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1060104510851100 As the stock has breached a key hurdle, consider ...
For the workers who fled the cities of Maharashtra after the lockdown, life in the village could mark a return ...
Anurag Kashyap on his new film, expectations and critical viewers
June 27, 2020, is the 40th birthday of Kevin Pietersen, a South Africa-born cricketer who had a successful ...
Extended lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on movement have left many children vulnerable to abuse
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...