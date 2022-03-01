‘New spacecom policy will benefit private industry’

As the government readies to greenlight a new policy for the satellite communication sector, as early as April this year, Lt Gen Anil Bhatt, director-general of Indian Space Association (ISpA), believes it will positively impact the industry. With the privatisation of the space sector, telecommunications giants Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio are looking to make satellite communications a part of their network arsenal. Bhatt discussed with BusinessLine the implications of satellite communication for the end-consumer. Excerpts from the interview:

Spacecom is emerging the new disruptor in telecommunications. How will satellite communication services manifest for the end-consumer?

First and foremost, there will be broadband coming through satcom, which can connect a large percentage of our rural areas, unconnected areas, places so far not touched by terrestrial operators. What we see with LEO [low earth orbit satellite] are speed and capacity. Now this can be used by the consumer, by enterprises, in IoT, medical domain... the applications are many. I would also reiterate that space communication will not be replacing terrestrial communication — it is a co-traveller, enhancing the capacity required to make digital India possible. Satellite telecommunications can also be used for terrestrial backhaul. Capacity is available to be used in any form.

Will there be less dependency on traditional means of backhaul?

We envisage users will increase in India, and the capacities will increase massively… backhaul through satellite will not encroach into what is existing — it will increase the capacity required by a growing India. It’s not a replacement for traditional backhaul.

Will satellite broadband be deployed in urban settings?

Definitely. Satellite communications will be able to reach far-flung areas, difficult areas, and, in a quicker time-frame, provide not only telephony but also broadband… That does not mean satellite communication is only for far-flung areas… in other places, this capacity will be available, it could be used for backhaul… it could be used for B2B, broadband... market forces will decide that… However, given the high pricing of the services, it is unlikely to replace terrestrial broadband networks in urban areas.

Satellite communications are at a higher price point compared to terrestrial networks. How will they serve a low-tariff, low-ARPU (average revenue per user) market like India

Initially there may be a cost challenge, which will have to be supported by government for some time… especially for people who cannot afford it… there can be different models for that… as things go forwardand volumes increase… number of people who use satcom increase… I am sure market forces would take care of it.

The Cabinet is set to greenlight the new spacecom policy soon. What are the implications for the sector?

We see it as a positive policy; most importantly, spacecom is coming as a single window for private industry to interact with. They have taken note of what industry wants, and it will open many gates for private industry

Will consumers be able to access satellite communications with their traditional mobile handsets or will they need a separate handset?

Presently there are separate handsets, but I am very sure that as the technology is available to the consumer, there will be hybrid phones with both [options]. Pricing of these handsets will go down with time, as market forces will take care of it, and very soon they will have handsets where they can use both sat communication and terrestrial communication.