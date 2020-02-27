Newly launched Samsung Galaxy S20 camera to be updated after reviewers see issues

How cloud computing is helping make Apollo Tyres fitter
The company believes it has benefited from Oracle’s applications suite
Tech giant Samsung has responded to the issues raised by the Galaxy S20 Ultra reviewers about the camera system in the newly launched phone. The company stated that it is working on an update to improve the camera. The Korean conglomerate doesn’t acknowledge any specific problem but assured that it will confirm when the fixes will be available, The Verge reported.
According to the review by The Verge, the camera system has issues with both focus hunting and overbearing skin smoothing. To which Samsung replied that they are working to optimize performance to deliver the best user experience to its customers. As a part of this effort, Samsung is working on a future update to improve the camera experience.
Reviews from other publications including PC Mag and Input also maintained that the autofocus system in the camera does not work properly. It takes time to focus on the subject and sometimes even fails to lock on to it.
The Verge review added that the camera also exhibits aggressive image processing in certain situations, with a tendency to excessively smooth out skin.
Galaxy S20 Ultra was launched on February 11 at the Unpacked event 2020. The main selling point of the smartphone was its camera system that includes a huge 108-megapixel sensor and a periscope telephoto lens that Samsung pitches as being usable at up to 100x zoom.
Earlier media reports hailed Samsung for experimenting with its camera system and set their eyes on its new camera system that had incorporated a periscope telephoto lens for “unprecedented zooming capability” and a 108-megapixel sensor.
