Nexus backed Apollo.io raises $110 million in Series C funding round

The funding round was led by Sequoia Capital

Apollo.io, an integrated B2B sales intelligence and engagement platform, on Thursday announced that it has raised $110 million in a Series C round of funding led by Sequoia Capital, along with existing investors Tribe Capital, Nexus Venture Partners, and NewView Capital. The company has raised over $150 million to date.

With the latest funding round, Apollo.io seeks to accelerate its product-led growth and increase its investment in product and engineering by nearly 300 per cent.

The platform helps sales teams automate their workflows and outreach driving increased productivity. It helps streamline the sales process by integrating with other sales tools including Salesforce, HubSpot, Marketo, Sendgrid, and LinkedIn.

Apollo.io’s platform includes a B2B contact database with information on over 220 million buyers.

Customer base

The company’s annual recurring revenue (ARR) has tripled in the past 12 months. Since announcing its Series B round of funding three months ago, Apollo.io expanded its paid customer base by nearly 60 per cent to more than 15,000 , it said.

“Apollo’s mission is to make world-class go-to-market solutions simple and accessible to all,” said Tim Zheng, Co-founder and CEO, Apollo.io.

“We are one of the fastest-growing sales platforms integrating the most accurate buyer data with powerful engagement, automation, and intelligence tools to easily find and target the right buyer at the right time with the right message. This funding will enable us to hire the very best people in the industry, continue to build and market our category-leading sales intelligence and engagement platform, and accelerate our growth with investments in marketing and sales,” Zheng said.

“Apollo.io simplifies the convoluted and manual processes of sales prospecting — ultimately making smart, data-driven GTM that is simple and accessible to all,” said Sonya Huang, Partner at Sequoia.

“Tim and the Apollo team have built a product-led tool that is beloved by thousands of customers. We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Apollo on their journey to help every company reach its full potential,” Huang added.