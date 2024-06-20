Nirwana.AI, a cutting-edge AI design tool, has secured significant seed funding at a valuation exceeding ₹100 crore. This landmark investment comes from a Canadian company and HNI Family Offices, marking a pivotal moment for the company.

Founded by a team of distinguished serial entrepreneurs, including Kapil Gupta, a Fortune 40 under 40 leader; Shashank Jain and Arpit Jain, leading interior designers in India; Alok Gupta, recognized as one of the top 50 marketing minds in India; and the visionary Adit Singh, Nirwana.AI is set to transform how interior designers and homeowners bring their creative ideas to life. The AI tool enables users to visualize design concepts, reducing traditional project time and costs by up to 85 per cent.

Nirwana.AI’s innovative technology also benefits home improvement companies, such as paint, tile, furniture, and lighting manufacturers. The tool allows customers to visualize these products in their homes, potentially increasing sales by up to 20 times.

The platform boasts a comprehensive suite of features, including an AI object editing brush for effortless furniture manipulation, wallpaper, paint colours, and tiles. Additionally, the floorplan to 3D model generator facilitates rapid 3D rendering and design. The tool supports multiple styles and reference images, enabling users to create stunning interiors in just 30 seconds.

With its first-mover advantage in India, Nirwana.AI offers a suite of features coveted by designers and homeowners alike: quick ideation tools, powerful product visualization for paint, tile, furniture, and lighting companies, and unparalleled user control during the design process. Unique features such as CAD file to 3D generation, geo-specific rendering, and high user control solidify its position as a leader in the interior design AI sector.

Nirwana.AI’s clear vision to establish itself as a global multi-sector design powerhouse, combined with its innovative approach, positions it for rapid growth and development. The “Made in India” platform is meticulously crafting dream homes one detail at a time, establishing itself as the go-to solution for interior design.

Kapil Gupta, Chairman of Nirwana.AI, says, “Home improvement companies often struggle to simplify the customer experience. Imagine visiting a paint store overwhelmed by color choices. With Nirwana.AI, visualizing the perfect paint color in your home is a click away, making the decision process effortless. Nirwana.AI is at the forefront of this transformation, offering an unmatched tool that combines the power of AI with user-friendly customization.”

