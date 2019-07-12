No complaint about non-adherence to channels pricing norms received by TRAI: I&B ministry

Taking Manipur’s flavours beyond its borders
Shubhra Devi’s Meira Foods promotes local produce and empowers women economically
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has not received any complaints about DTH operators not adhering to channels pricing norms, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry told the Lok Sabha.
In response to a written question, Union I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar said, “No incidence indicating that the DTH operators are not adhering to the TRAI’s norms with regards to pricing of channels has come to the notice of TRAI.
“As per the new regulatory framework, every broadcaster is required to offer all its channels on a-la-carte basis and declare maximum retail price per month payable by a subscriber,” he said.
The TRAI had notified the new regulatory framework for broadcasting and cable services to be implemented with effect from December 29, 2018.
“However, keeping in view the consumer convenience and to provide sufficient time to consumers to exercise the options for the new tarrif packs, TRAI provided time until March 31, 2019, to consumers for conveying their informed choices to service providers,” he said.
