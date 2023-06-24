Tata Consultancy Services on Friday said that it has taken action against some employees and vendors for violating the company’s code of conduct while engaging in recruitment activities.

“On receipt of the complaint, the company launched a review to examine the allegations in the complaint. Based on the review: (i) this does not involve any fraud by or against the Company and no financial impact; (ii) the issue relates to breach of Company’s Code of Conduct by certain employees and vendors providing contractors; and (iii) no key managerial person of the Company has been found to be involved,” TCS said in a statement to the stock exchanges.

The clarifications come after a report by Mint said senior executives of TCS were involved in a cash-for-jobs scam.

TCS further clarified that the recruitment activities in TCS are not handled by the Resource Management Group (RMG) as alleged, Therefore, the reference to alleged scam in the recruitment process is incorrect.

“RMG is responsible for allocation of available resources to various projects and incase of any shortfall, fill such requirements through contractors. The complaint referred to in the article relates to hiring of such contract resources employed by the contractors,” it added.