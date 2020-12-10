Nokia, Vi Business partner to enable digital transformation

Finnish telecom gear-maker Nokia has partnered with Vi Business, the enterprise arm of Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL), to offer future ready services to enterprises. The services would help enterprises to digitally transform and improve their efficiency, reduce operational costs and enhance security.

This partnership will help jointly offer services such as Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), private wireless and Gigabit Passive Optical Networks (GPON). Under the partnership, Vi Business will enable enterprises to use best-in-class technologies to increase operational efficiency, enhance business agility and increase the security of their infrastructure, VIL said in a statement.

Last year, Nokia and Vi Business partnered to launch Software-defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) to help businesses with transformation.

“At VIL, we believe that enterprises need to fully utilise the power of digital infrastructure to serve their customers better. As organisations embark on their digital journey, Vi Business is delighted to partner with Nokia to provide them with best-in-class IT and telecom infrastructure to grow their business,” Abhijit Kishore, Chief Enterprise Business Officer at Vodafone Idea said.

“This association will combine the strengths of both companies to deliver new and exciting services to our enterprise customers, thus opening more opportunities of collaboration and helping enterprises in the digital transformation,” Kishore said.