Now, Amazon’s Alexa can speak Hindi and English

Users of Amazon’s Alexa powered speakers can now speak to the smart assistant in Hindi and English interchangeably.

Alexa users will be able to switch between Hindi (including Hinglish) and English without changing the ‘language setting’ each time. The assistant will reply in the language in which the user speaks. The feature will be welcome in households where there are speakers of both languages, including domestic help who may not be comfortable with English.

Alexa can answer questions, play music, read the news, set timers and alarms, check the calendar, provide sports scores, control lights at home, and use over 30,000 English skills. In Hindi, the user can ask Alexa for a variety of content including jokes, shayaris, games, Kabir ke dohe, Panchatantra stories, Bollywood dialogues, and use around 500 Alexa skills, and even the spellings of words in Hindi.

How does one switch from English to Hindi or vice-versa?

Existing Echo customers can change their device language to English/ हिन्दी via the Language options inside the Device settings on the latest version of the Alexa App. Users of Echo Show and Echo Spot devices can also swipe down on their screens to access the settings section and change the language, once they have installed the latest device software.

If the users are unable to see English/ हिन्दी or हिन्दी/ English as options in the Device’s settings, they will need to make sure they have the latest software update by asking “Alexa, check for software updates”. Additionally, you can also ask, “Alexa, how can I setup multi-lingual mode” for help with the setup.