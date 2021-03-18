Now, practice your presentations on the go with Microsoft’s PowerPoint Presenter Coach

Microsoft’s PowerPoint Presenter Coach tool, which helps users practise their presentations is now available on all platforms, it has announced.

PowerPoint Presenter Coach is a tool that leverages artificial intelligence to provide feedback to users on their presentations.

It was first introduced in PowerPoint for the web. The feature is now available on all platforms including mobile.

“Now, you can use this beloved feature on all platforms — on the web, Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android—when and where you need it, on the go, or at home,” Microsoft said in a blog post.

The feature evaluates various aspects of a user’s presentation.

“Presenter Coach evaluates your pacing, pitch, your use of filler words, informal speech, euphemisms, and culturally sensitive terms, and it detects when you're being overly wordy or are simply reading the text on a slide,” reads the description of the feature on the support page.

After each rehearsal, it provides users with a report that includes statistics and suggestions for improvements.

In addition to expanding the availability of Presenter Coach, the tech giant is also adding new kinds of feedback that it provides. Initially, these new feedback areas will be available for preview in PowerPoint for the web.

“We are announcing three new critiques to Presenter Coach and bringing them to preview in PowerPoint for the web. These include feedback on body language, use of repetitive language, and pronunciation,” it said.