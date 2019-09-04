Now, ‘Swiggy Go’ for pick-up and drop service

Winning nurses’ commitment in the Indian healthcare system
Motivation, morale and retention of nurses have emerged as issues of significant concern for healthcare ...
Following the launch of Swiggy Stores earlier this year, India’s leading on-demand delivery platform Swiggy announced another service for customer convenience – Swiggy Go.
Launched across Bengaluru, Swiggy Go is an instant pick up and drop service to send packages anywhere in the city. It will be a part of the Swiggy app and can be used for just about anything — laundry, forgotten keys, lunch boxes, documents or parcels.
Swiggy Go will take on Google-backed, hyperlocal delivery app Dunzo on its home turf Bengaluru. Dunzo, which is present in eight cities is due to close $60 million in fresh funding very soon, which it will use to expand into 200 locations in 20 cities.
Commenting on the launch of Swiggy Go and expansion of Swiggy Stores, Sriharsha Majety, CEO, Swiggy, said, “Swiggy’s vision is to elevate the quality of life of urban consumers by offering unparalleled convenience. Bengaluru will be the first city in the country to experience Swiggy do the last-mile delivery for everything, not just food. By 2020, we will expand Swiggy Go to over 300 cities and Swiggy Stores to all the major metros.”
After launching Swiggy Stores in Gurugram earlier this year, Swiggy announced its launch in Bengaluru and Hyderabad where customers will be able to order from any store in 10 categories including fruits and vegetables, kiranas and supermarkets, meat and pharmacies (OTC medicines only).
In Bengaluru, Swiggy will deliver from any store, including more than 300 best-in-class merchant-partners. In Hyderabad, where it will launch in two weeks, Swiggy has tied up with close to 200 merchant-partners.
All the deliveries for Swiggy Go and Stores will be made by Swiggy’s dedicated fleet of over two lakh delivery partners. This will give Swiggy’s delivery partners access to an additional avenue for income.
