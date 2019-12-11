Info-tech

Number of cases of fraud registered against e-commerce companies up sharply

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on December 11, 2019 Published on December 11, 2019

Strap: 5,620 fraud dockets registered against e-comm companies in first eight months of current fiscal, as against 4,955 cases in the previous fiscal

The number of cases of fraud registered against e-commerce companies at the National Consumer Helpline have risen sharply in the current fiscal.

As many as 5,620 fraud dockets have been registered under the e-commerce platform in the first eight months of the ongoing fiscal, compared to 4,955 cases registered in fiscal 2018-19, said the Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

“The portal www.consumerhelpline.gov.in has been developed to provide a platform to consumers to register their complaints. Further, NCH has partnered some companies to resolve their customer complaints. This is an alternate grievance redressal method, and is a completely voluntary initiative taken up by these companies,” the Minister said.

Since August 2016, a total of 13,993 fraud cases have been registered on the platform.

The NCH’s advise to consumers who have been hit by fraudulent transactions is to lodge an FIR /make a police complaint or write to the cyber cell, if the company is not traceable, the Minister added.

India’s e-commerce market is likely to touch $84 billion in 2021 from $24 billion in 2017 according to industry estimates. The prominent e-commerce companies doing business in the country include Flipkart, Amazon, BigBasket and Snapdeal.

Published on December 11, 2019
fraud
e-commerce and e-business
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Personal Data Protection Bill referred to joint select committee of Parliament