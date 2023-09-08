US-based chipmaker NVIDIA has inked partnerships with India’s biggest conglomerates, Reliance Industries and Tata Group, to build artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure in India and upskill and reskill the country’s talent base, said Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia.

With Reliance, it will develop India’s own foundational large language model trained on the nation’s diverse languages and tailored for generative AI applications to serve the populous nation. Nvidia will provide Al supercomputing services and technologies.

Reliance will create Al applications and services for their 450 million Jio customers and provide energy-efficient Al infrastructure to scientists, developers, and start-ups across India, said Huang. The Al infrastructure will be hosted in Al-ready computing data centers that will eventually expand to 2,000 MW. Execution and implementation will be managed by Jio.

“As India advances from a country of data proliferation to creating technology infrastructure for widespread and accelerated growth, computing and technology super centres like the one we envisage with NVIDIA will provide the catalytic growth just like Jio did to our nation’s digital march,” said Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries.

Reskilling TCS employees

With the Tata Group, it will create AI infrastructure to support the local economy and the AI companies in India. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) workforce of over 6 lakh people will also be reskilled in AI. Huang said, “Instead of developing business operations applications in the backroom, they will be creating AI applications for the front office.” Nvidia will also work with Tata Motors to deploy AI in visualisation, including design, styling, engineering, and autonomous vehicle capabilities.

The Nvidia CEO, on his visit to India, was bullish on the potential the region holds. Huang revealed that he spoke to PM Modi about the acceleration of building AI infrastructure in India, given the availability of data and talent, the need to upskill and reskill India’s entire IT workforce to produce the largest AI workforce, and the company’s interest in collaborating with Indian companies. Underscoring India’s importance, Huang said, “In the future, one of the largest export products of India could be AI expertise.”