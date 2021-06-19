Observability best practices important for digital transformation: Report

Observability practices are important for organisations to accelerate digital transformation, according to a global research report by Splunk Inc., provider of the Data-to-Everything Platform, in collaboration with Enterprise Strategy Group.

According to The State of Observability 2021 observability can help deliver greater visibility across hybrid, multi-cloud infrastructures, resources and performance areas for organisations and lead to fewer service disruptions.

Observability is the ability to measure a system’s internal states by examining its outputs.

According to the report, mature observability users are 2.9 times as likely to report better visibility into application performance. The practice can offer twice the visibility into public cloud infrastructure.

The report further added that the accelerated root cause identification or in simpler terms, complex, service-crashing crises can be fixed faster or averted entirely with the practices.

“Leaders are 6.1 times likelier to have accelerated root cause identification (43 per cent of leaders versus 7 per cent of beginners),” the report said.

The report further said that organisations with the most advanced observability practices are 4.5 times more likely to report successful digital transformation initiatives.

“A significant percentage of respondents also say they have suffered material consequences for service failures that better observability practices could have prevented,” the report further added.

45 per cent of respondents reported lower customer satisfaction while 37 per cent reported loss of revenue, followed by loss of reputation (36 per cent) and loss of customers (30 per cent).

Additionally, 53 per cent of leaders reported that app issues have resulted in customer or revenue loss. 45 per cent reported lower customer satisfaction as a result of service failures while 30 per cent reported losing customers as a consequence.

“The pandemic accelerated digital transformations this past year and observability simply is no longer optional in a real-time economy where multicloud complexity has become standard,” said Sendur Sellakumar, Senior Vice President, Cloud and Chief Product Officer, Splunk.

“Having a robust observability practice means fewer service disruptions, better customer experiences and more successful digital transformations. Observability means full fidelity data visibility not only at the infrastructure level, but also at the application and service level, with end-to-end transaction visibility no matter the technologies involved,” added Sellakumar.