OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei quits ahead of major product launch: Report

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei has left the company according to reports.

Questions related to Pei being no longer with the company came to light when a Reddit user JonSigur posted what they claimed to be internal memos of the company on the platform, Android Police reported. The as per the screenshots of internal memos shared on Reddit, Pei was absent from the company's leadership structure.

TechCrunch on Tuesday reported that Pei had left the company citing two sources familiar with the matter. BusinessLine could not separately confirm the report.

Android Central, later in the day reported that Pei had left the company to start his own venture confirming the TechCrunch report citing sources.

The report further said that Pei left OnePlus in recent weeks.

Pei had co-founded OnePlus with CEO Pete Lau in December 2013. Pei had been instrumental in designing the OnePlus smartphone lineup, as per the TechCrunch report. Most recently, Pei had played a key role in heading the company’s affordable smartphone brand, OnePlus Nord, which was launched earlier this year.

According to the memos shared on Reddit, Emily Dai, in charge of the company’s India operations, was recently appointed as the head of the Nord product line globally.

The news further raises questions about Pei’s departure ahead of the launch of OnePlus’ latest high-end flagship phone, the OnePlus 8T.

OnePlus has not yet confirmed the news reports officially.