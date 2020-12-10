OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei raises $7 million for upcoming venture

Oppo Enco W31: Wireless little wonders with good sound and features
For something that doesn’t cost much, these earbuds are smart, look cool and have some punch to them
OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei has completed a $7 million round in seed financing to start a new venture, that will be unveiled early next year.
The Swedish tech entrepreneur has raised the seed investment financing from “friends and private investors” including Tony Fadell (Principal at Future Shape & Inventor of the iPod), Casey Neistat (YouTuber), Kevin Lin (Cofounder of Twitch), Steve Huffman (CEO of Reddit), Liam Casey (Founder and CEO, PCH), Paddy Cosgrave (Founder of Web Summit) and Josh Buckley (CEO of Product Hunt).
“I am deeply grateful and tremendously excited to have friends of this caliber supporting us in building what’s next,” said Pei. “We plan on moving aggressively against our vision, and can’t wait to see how the market will react.”
“Carl spent the last decade making products that millions of people love. He deeply understands what consumers want, and I can't wait for the world to see what he has in store next,” said Buckley.
The funding will be used for setting up a head office in London, hiring of the team, and finance ongoing product research and development efforts.
Pei had announced his departure from OnePlus earlier this year to start his own venture.
“After nearly 7 years at OnePlus, I’ve made the difficult decision to say goodbye,” the OnePlus co-founder had said in a blog post on the OnePlus Community forum.
“These past years, OnePlus has been my singular focus, and everything else has had to take a backseat. I’m looking forward to taking some time off to decompress and catch up with my family and friends. And then follow my heart on to what’s next,” he had said.
Pei had co-founded OnePlus with CEO Pete Lau in December 2013. He had been instrumental in designing the OnePlus smartphone line-up. He had also played a key role in heading the company’s affordable smartphone brand, OnePlus Nord, which was launched earlier this year.
For something that doesn’t cost much, these earbuds are smart, look cool and have some punch to them
Japanese automaker Nissan’s new compact SUV Magnite with an aggressive price tag of ₹4.99 lakh (ex-showroom) ...
The third in a series brings more photography smarts and a better processor but doesn’t quite outdo its ...
Jaguar’s super performance division — the Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) — has just pulled the wraps off an ...
Senior citizens looking for safe avenues can consider the one-year FD which offers 7.25%
You can take a cover for ₹1 crore at the age of 35-40 years for your peace of mind
Investors with a short term perspective can buy the stock of Cummins India at current levels. The stock gained ...
Responsible Investing (RI) is a broad term that includes integration of ESG into the investment process. ESG, ...
A Left party with a revolutionary past hopes to provide the much-needed ingredients of credibility and vision ...
Handouts and largesse filled some empty stomachs during the pandemic. But it’s work and wages that the poor ...
Writer, translator, producer and director Sai Paranjpye wears her many hats with ease and pride. In her latest ...
The BJP’s success in the recent GHMC polls has been scripted by its top brass, but helped in no small measure ...
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...