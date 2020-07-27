OnePlus partners IN10 Media Network to bring EPIC ON to OnePlus TV

OnePlus on Monday announced a strategic partnership with IN10 Media Network to bring its premium OTT platform, EPIC ON to OnePlus TV users in India.

EPIC ON is a platform that contains “India-centric content.”

“In line with its brand proposition ‘India’s Storytellers’, EPIC ON hosts a vast range of programmes across multiple genres. These programmes highlight intriguing stories about India as well as the people of the nation. The content platform will also soon have a variety of new content formats such as graphic motion comics, podcasts, audiobooks, e-books, gaming, and many more in its library. Additionally, the platform also lets users livestream the network’s linear broadcasts,” the company said.

With this partnership, the platform’s content catalogue will now be available on OnePlus TV.

EPIC ON will be easily accessible on OxygenPlay, the content discovery platform of OnePlus TV.

The brand had previously collaborated with IN10 Media Network’s streaming service DocuBay for OnePlus TV.

As part of this partnership, OnePlus TV users can get direct access to Docubay’s content.

DocuBay has over 300 documentary titles from more than 100 countries. It releases a new title on the platform every day, the company said.